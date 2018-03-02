Cymene Howe and Dominic Boyer Discuss Energy Humanities

On this episode, Diana Nguyen talks to Dominic Boyer and Cymene Howe about Energy Humanities and its role in finding a more sustainable energy future.

Boyer and Howe work with the Center for Energy and Environmental Research in Human Sciences at Rice University. They’re both professors of cultural anthropology and host the podcast “Cultures of Energy.” The podcast invites scholars, artists and activists to discuss the pressing energy and environmental issues of our times.

Howe and Boyer will speak as part of UTPB's Boom or Bust lecture series on Monday, March 5 at 12 pm in Lecture Hall 001 at the UTPB Library.