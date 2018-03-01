Filmmaker Ben Masters on "The River and the Wall"

On tonight's episode of West Texas Talk, a conversation with filmmaker, writer and horse packer, Ben Masters. Masters just wrapped filming on his forthcoming documentary, The River and the Wall, which chronicles a 1,200-mile journey along the U.S.-Mexico border by way of horse, mountain bike, and canoe.

During filming, Masters spoke with a wide range of people on both sides of the border to examine differing immigration viewpoints, and explore the impact a wall along the border would have on wildlife, public lands, private landowners, and all who call the borderlands home. Masters last full-length doc, Unbranded, chronicled a 3,000 mile trip he and his three friends did with 16 wild mustangs. Masters has also made several short wildlife documentaries in and about West Texas, including Lions of West Texas and Pronghorn Revival.