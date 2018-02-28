© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Music Producer - Joel Hernandez (K A S H M I R)

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 28, 2018 at 6:31 PM CST
kashmir
KASHMIR ; via www.facebook.com/onlykashmirmusic/

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with Joel Hernandez, known to Marfa music fans as K A S H M I R.

Joel began producing music as a teenager, and continues to release content on a regular basis via his Soundcloudaccount, including a full-length album,  L O V E T R I P, at the tail-end of 2017.

The young producer takes on many different styles of music, including ambient electronic, synth-wave, and Hip Hop.

In this interview, we discuss the inspirations for his impressive catalog of music, which include growing up listening to Classic Rock bands like Van Halen and Rush, as well as modern hip hop producers like MF DOOM.

 

 

