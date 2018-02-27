© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Interview and In-Studio Performance from Calliope Musical's Carrie Fussell

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 27, 2018 at 6:31 PM CST
cf-cm-2
Carrie Fussell ; via Jackson Wisdorf

On this edition of West Texas Talk, we sit down with Carrie Fussell.

Carrie is a member of the Austin-based group Calliope Musicals, a group that is known for its use of grandiose theatrics during their performances.

In the conversation, Carrie describes how she first got interested in music and the struggles of female musicians when it comes to fitting in among a sea of male artists.

She also performed two songs for us - Wasted Space, a single Calliope Musicals released at the tail-end of 2017, and Kitty of the Year from her first solo album  Songs By A Bear.

 

 

 

