Rob Gungor (Wilderman) Discusses Technology and New Album "Artifice"

Tonight on West Texas Talk we speak with Rob Gungor (Wilderman), about his upcoming album Artifice.

The description on Wilderman's bandcamp page reads "Questioning our digital existence and channeling body-mind via our inner-wild." - In this interview, Rob discusses the pros and cons of technology, where he finds inspiration for his artistic endeavors, and tells us about the process of creating Artifice.

Artifice is being released on April 20th - Here are the music videos for Open Space and Cog.