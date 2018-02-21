Journalist Jennifer Hiller Talks About Reporting on Energy in West Texas

On tonight’s West Texas Talk, we speak with journalist Jennifer Hiller, who writes about oil and gas for the San Antonio Express-News. Hiller started on the energy beat in South Texas, where she reported quite a bit on the Eagle Ford Shale. She now regularly reports on the Permian Basin. Her West Texas stories have looked at everything from light pollution to industry water usage and the oil boom and bust.

Hiller has been a finalist for the Gerald Loeb Awards for the last two years, the highest honor in business writing. She won first place from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers for her energy coverage in 2017.