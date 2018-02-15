© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Author Johnnie Bernhard on "A Good Girl"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 15, 2018 at 6:30 PM CST
johnnie-bernhard-head-shot
Johnnie Bernhard (Judi Altman)

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Diana Nguyen talks to Johnnie Bernhard, a former journalist and teacher turned author. They discuss her first novel, A Good Girl. The historical fiction was published in 2017 by Texas Review Press, and has garnered recognition from the Faulkner-Wisdom Competition. The work was also nominee for the 2018 PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize. Her second novel, How We Came to Be, will be published in Spring 2018. 

In this conversation, Nguyen and Bernhard discuss how the author got into writing, her interest in history, and the magic of small towns.

Bernhard's essay, "The Last Mayberry," can be found here.

51tzx-mdmdl-_sx329_bo1204203200_

Tags
West Texas Talk Johnnie Bernhard
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: