Author Johnnie Bernhard on "A Good Girl"

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Diana Nguyen talks to Johnnie Bernhard, a former journalist and teacher turned author. They discuss her first novel, A Good Girl. The historical fiction was published in 2017 by Texas Review Press, and has garnered recognition from the Faulkner-Wisdom Competition. The work was also nominee for the 2018 PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize. Her second novel, How We Came to Be, will be published in Spring 2018.

In this conversation, Nguyen and Bernhard discuss how the author got into writing, her interest in history, and the magic of small towns.

Bernhard's essay, "The Last Mayberry," can be found here.