Kiss and Tell: Live Stories from Midland

Here is the full version of our first live storytelling event in Midland, Texas. We hear of love stories gone right and wrong from Sue Roseberry, Laura Drake, Jane Boles, Libby Campbell and Randy Ham.

Big thanks to Odessa Arts for supporting our live storytelling series in the Permian Basin, and to Brew St. Bakery for hosting this event. There will be more events all over West Texas. If you're interested in sharing a story, shoot us an email at storytelling@marfapublicradio.org.

