West Texas Talk

Lannan Resident Vievee Francis

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 2, 2018 at 6:30 PM CST
Vievee Francis (Courtesy of Vievee Francis)

On this episode of "West Texas Talk," Ryan Paradiso sits down with poet Vievee Francis. They discuss the West Texas native's influences, background, and her latest work, Forest Primeval.

Vievee Francis is the author of Blue-Tail Fly (Wayne State University Press, 2006), Horse in the Dark (Northwestern University Press, 2012), and Forest Primeval (Northwestern University Press, 2016), winner of the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award for Poetry. She is an associate professor at Dartmouth College and an associate editor for Callaloo.

 

 

