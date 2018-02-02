Lannan Resident Vievee Francis

On this episode of "West Texas Talk," Ryan Paradiso sits down with poet Vievee Francis. They discuss the West Texas native's influences, background, and her latest work, Forest Primeval.

Vievee Francis is the author of Blue-Tail Fly (Wayne State University Press, 2006), Horse in the Dark (Northwestern University Press, 2012), and Forest Primeval (Northwestern University Press, 2016), winner of the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award for Poetry. She is an associate professor at Dartmouth College and an associate editor for Callaloo.