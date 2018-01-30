© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Rebroadcast: Lannan Resident, Chinelo Okparanta

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 30, 2018 at 6:30 PM CST
61s38sqftel-_ux250_
Chinelo Okparanta ; via amazon.com

On tonight’s West Texas Talk, a conversation with Lannan writer-in-residence Chinelo Okparanta.

Okparanta Under the Udala Trees (2015) and Happiness, Like Water (2013). One of Granta’s six New Voices for 2012, she was a finalist for the 2014 Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative and was short-listed for the 2013 Caine Prize in African Writing.

Her work was nominated for the 2016 NAACP Image Awards in Fiction as well as for the 2016 Zora Neale Hurston/Richard Wright Legacy Award in Fiction – Okparanta’s stories have appeared in The New Yorker, Granta, Tin House, The Kenyon Review, among others.

