Lannan Resident Nick Flynn

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with writer, poet, playwright, and current Lannan writer-in-residence, Nick Flynn.

Flynn is the recipient of multiple writing awards, including the PEN/Martha Albrand Award for the Art of the Memoir and PEN/Joyce Osterwell Award for Poetry.

Some of Flynn's works include Another Bullshit Night in Suck City, Some Ether, The Reenactments, and Blind Huber.

In this conversation Flynn talks about the inspirations of his work, and reads selections of new poetry he's been working on.