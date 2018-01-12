Marfa Contemporary: Grand Opening/Grand Closing

On this episode of West Texas Talk we take a look at the final days for Marfa Contemporary. The art nonprofit - an extension of Oklahoma Contemporary - is closing after nearly 5 years in West Texas.



In that time the art nonprofit has featured artists throughout the world.

Ahead of Marfa Contemporary’s final exhibit we speak with the contemporary’s director Kate Green and artist Autumn Knight, who will be performing a final piece during an event on Saturday 13, 2018.

For her performance, Knight says she will incorporate interactions between audience members, who will be entirely from West Texas. "I feel it's a reflection of who is already here and who will be here after this moment of closing," say Knight. The New York-based artist and these collaborators will go through the Marfa Contemporary space, "opening and closing parts of the building as the audience follows."

Afterwards, there will be a closing party at Marfa Contemporary will be a closing party. Green says this time and every aspect of the final event will "continue the spirit that Autumn sets with the performance...allud[ing] to the cycle of what closure means for all of us."