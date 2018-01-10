© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Sonja Klein's "Ambushed by America"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 10, 2018 at 4:14 PM CST
sonja-klein-ambushed-by-america

Caroline Halter speaks to author Sonja Klein about her newest book,Ambushed by America - a collection of essays on life, love, and travel.

Sonja Rose Klein is a fifth generation Texan, a native Houstonian, and graduate of The University of Texas. She has taught school, worked at NASA as an editor and after retiring as a property tax consultant, she moved to the Nueces Canyon 18 years ago where she gardens, reads avidly, writes and raises a few sheep as well as hosting short term rentals on four of the homes on her isolated ranch. She divides her time between her ranch in Real County and her casita in Alpine, Texas.

Tags
West Texas Talk sonja kleinambushed by america
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: