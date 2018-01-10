Sonja Klein's "Ambushed by America"

Caroline Halter speaks to author Sonja Klein about her newest book,Ambushed by America - a collection of essays on life, love, and travel.

Sonja Rose Klein is a fifth generation Texan, a native Houstonian, and graduate of The University of Texas. She has taught school, worked at NASA as an editor and after retiring as a property tax consultant, she moved to the Nueces Canyon 18 years ago where she gardens, reads avidly, writes and raises a few sheep as well as hosting short term rentals on four of the homes on her isolated ranch. She divides her time between her ranch in Real County and her casita in Alpine, Texas.