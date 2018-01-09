© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Photographer Laura Wilson on "Watt Matthews of Lambshead"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 9, 2018 at 6:30 PM CST
frankperryatdugout-web
Frank Perry at the dugout house - Lambshead Ranch, Albany, Shackelford County, Texas, 1988. (Laura Wilson)

On this episode of "West Texas Talk," Elise Pepple speaks to renowned photographer Laura Wilsonabout her photographic essay, Watt Matthews of Lambshead. Wilson's work celebrates the life of Watt, a rancher who was "vital force behind a vast West Texas ranch."

Laura Wilson is a photographer whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, GQ Magazine, English Vogue, London’s Sunday Times Magazine, The Washington Post Magazine, and Wallpaper. Laura Wilson is married and lives in Dallas, Texas. She and her husband Robert are the parents of three sons, Andrew, Owen and Luke Wilson.

Tags
West Texas Talk Laura WilsonWatt Matthewsphotography
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: