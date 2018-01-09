Photographer Laura Wilson on "Watt Matthews of Lambshead"

On this episode of "West Texas Talk," Elise Pepple speaks to renowned photographer Laura Wilsonabout her photographic essay, Watt Matthews of Lambshead. Wilson's work celebrates the life of Watt, a rancher who was "vital force behind a vast West Texas ranch."

Laura Wilson is a photographer whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, GQ Magazine, English Vogue, London’s Sunday Times Magazine, The Washington Post Magazine, and Wallpaper. Laura Wilson is married and lives in Dallas, Texas. She and her husband Robert are the parents of three sons, Andrew, Owen and Luke Wilson.