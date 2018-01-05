© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Remembering Ken Whitley

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 5, 2018 at 6:30 PM CST
7166_1381884912023530_956831808_n
Ken Whitley (Courtesy of the Whitley Family)

For tonight's episode of "West Texas Talk," we remember Ken Whitley of Marfa, who died on January 4, 2018. Whitley, also known as "Christopher Columbus," was one of the first volunteer DJs at our station. He hosted the show “Boogie Chillun'” with his wife, Shere Whitley. They played blues, gospel, cajun and zydeco music - a nod to his rural Louisiana roots.

"I remember driving down the dark evening highway that night his show first aired," said former station manager Tom Michael. "It must have been warm enough to have the windows down because I punched my fist into the inky black air during the show opener thinking, 'Oh yeah, this one will work.'"

Whitley was a former oilman who moved to Marfa later in life. He once said, “There is no such thing as retirement.” And that was evident during his time Marfa, as Whitley kept busy. He picked up creative writing and became a prolific poet. In 2012, we interviewed him about his book, Doolally. He talked to station volunteers Jason Kolker and David Beebe about his work and life.

Tonight, we rebroadcast this conversation and remember his life and contributions to the community.

 

mpr_1x2_boogiechillun_flat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4pp02_GN9A

Tags
West Texas Talk PoetryKen WhitleyBoogie Chillun'
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: