© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Rebroadcast: Denmark-Based Artist Collective Explores Phenomenon of ETs and UFOs in American Southwest

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 4, 2018 at 7:00 PM CST
0092_phenomena
(Photo by Sara Galbiati, Peter Helles Eriksen and Tobias Selnaes Markussen)

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Diana Nguyen talks with Sara Galbiati, Peter Helles Eriksen and Tobias Selnaes Markussen. They’re members of the Denmark-based collective, Phenomena, which takes an anthropological approach to studying the modern idea of extraterrestrials and UFOs. They spent three years traveling through the southwestern region of the United States, investigating and documenting believers. Their work is compiled in a book, titled Phenomena.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: