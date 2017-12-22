© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Best In-Studio Performances of 2017

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 22, 2017 at 6:31 PM CST

As you probably know this station is one of the few mixed-format NPR member-stations in the U.S. - If you didn’t know that, basically the term means we split the time between our news and music programming almost equally.

Sometimes the two worlds collide, especially on "West Texas Talk," where we host musicians from around our broadcast area, the state, and the U.S.

For this special edition of West Texas Talk, we present to you some of the best in-studio musical performances we’ve brought to you in 2017.

Bands & Songs Featured:

 

