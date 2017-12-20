Rebroadcast: Johnny Sufficool on Gardens and Art Cars

[gallery ids="30784,30782,30781"]

John Sufficool first came to West Texas in the late seventies. Since then, he's bounced around all over the region and has become a well-known resident in the Trans-Pecos for his gardening abilities, distinctive art, sotol production, and much more.

In this interview, Nguyen visits Sufficool at his home base in Alpine. They discuss Sufficool's history in West Texas, his gardening, and his process for creating art cars which have become famous over the years.