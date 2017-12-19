Rebroadcast: Dr. Carolyn Boyd, Artist Turned Archaeologist

Dr. Carolyn Boyd (Courtesy of shumla.org)



In this episode, Elise Pepple speaks with Dr. Carolyn Boyd, an artist turned anthropologist who has been studying ancient murals in the Lower Pecos Canyonlands for the last 25 years. Her work is revolutionizing the understanding of North American rock art.

Dr. Boyd’s recent book, “The White Shaman Mural,” builds a case that the mural, which is located near Seminole Canyon State Park, tells the story of the birth of the sun and the beginning of time – which would make it one of the oldest pictorial creation narratives in North America. In 1998, Dr. Boyd founded the Shumla Archaeological Research & Education Center to preserve, study, and share this important cultural record.