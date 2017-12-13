Stories from the Transom Traveling Workshop - Part Two

We bring you the second part of stories from the Marfa Transom Traveling Workshop. Transom has cultivated hundreds of audio producers who are making radio, podcasts, and much more. The class was taught by Rob Rosenthal and Matt Largey, KUT's Managing Editor.

The students came here to produce stories about people in the Big Bend in just a single week. You’ll hear about a traveling veterinarian, a post office worker, a certain restaurateur/musician/Justice of the Peace, and a spur collector.

These students who produced these stories are Margot Wohl, Brantley Hightower, Rachel Stevens, and Andrea Gibbs.

Margo Wohl lives in San Diego and is working towards a PhD in neuroscience. Wohl’s been producing short podcasts about scientists on the side. When she was a kid, she wanted to be a veterinarian.

Brantley Hightower is an architect by trade, but has dabbled in teaching and writing. He’s also a dad.

Rachel Stevens lives in Bozeman, Montana. She works as a Creative Producer at an advertising agency. Stevens also works on documentaries, writes, and now, makes radio.

Andrea Gibbs is an actress and hosts "Weekends with Andrea Gibbs" with the Australian Broadcasting Company. She also founded "Barefaced Stories," a live storytelling show and podcast.

Thanks to Aaron Burbach, Leslie Williams, David Beebe, and Russ Quiett for sharing your stories.