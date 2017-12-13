Stories from the Transom Traveling Workshop - Part One

We bring you the first part of stories from the Marfa Transom Traveling Workshop. Transom has cultivated hundreds of audio producers who are making radio, podcasts, and much more. The class was taught by Rob Rosenthal and Matt Largey, KUT's Managing Editor.

The students came here to produce stories about people in the Big Bend in just a single week. You’ll hear about a policeman, an outdoors man, an aspiring winemaker, a bartender, and a glider pilot.

The students who produced these stories are Bridget Mulcahy, Christine Fennessy, Elizabeth Stewart-Sevry, Kathleen Mcgovern, and Sally Beauvais.

Bridget Mulcahy produces political podcasts in Washington DC and is largely self-taught.

Christine Fennessy is a longtime magazine editor turned podcaster. She helped produce "The Runner's World Show," a weekly podcast for the magazine. To no surprise, Christine loves being outside.

Elizabeth Stewart-Sevry works for Aspen Public Radio. She reports on issues related to the environment, energy and outdoor recreation. She switched to radio from teaching about a year ago.

Kathleen Mcgovern is from Los Angeles. When she’s not producing audio, she’s working for the family business - tending bar.

Sally Beauvais is one of the reporters you regularly hear contribute to station reporting. She moved to Marfa about four years ago to intern at the station. Beauvais also teaches our youth media program.

Thanks to Gilbert Carillo, Roger Siglin, Ricky Taylor, Jerram Rojo, and Burt Compton for sharing your stories.