FullyMaxxed - Creator of Electro-Funk in Far West Texas

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with local musician FullyMaxxed (Max Ferguson) about creating and producing the unique sound of electronically-focused funk music in Far-West Texas.

FullyMaxxed, who hails from the bordertown of Presidio, has been making music since 2013 - mostly from his "bedroom studio". He is also a full-time student, studying music at Sul Ross State University.

His latest EP, Until Then, sees a slight departure from his earlier "drop-focused" electronic music, and is available now on most streaming services.