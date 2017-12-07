© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
FullyMaxxed - Creator of Electro-Funk in Far West Texas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 7, 2017 at 6:31 PM CST
fullymaxxed-0940
FullyMaxxed

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with local musician FullyMaxxed (Max Ferguson) about creating and producing the unique sound of electronically-focused funk music in Far-West Texas.

FullyMaxxed, who hails from the bordertown of Presidio, has been making music since 2013 - mostly from his "bedroom studio". He is also a full-time student, studying music at Sul Ross State University.

His latest EP, Until Then, sees a slight departure from his earlier "drop-focused" electronic music, and is available now on most streaming services.

