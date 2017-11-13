Kathleen Shafer - Author of "Marfa: The Transformation of a West Texas Town"

On tonight’s episode of West Texas Talk, a conversation with artist, writer and geographer Kathleen Shafer, who wrote the book, “Marfa: The Transformation of a West Texas Town.” Shafer talks about how the town has changed since artist Donald Judd arrived in the 70s, and what the Marfa brand stands for today. Shafer wrote about the town as an outsider, but she recently transitioned from being a sometime-visitor to a full-time resident.