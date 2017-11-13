© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Kathleen Shafer - Author of "Marfa: The Transformation of a West Texas Town"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 13, 2017 at 12:01 PM CST
ks-2-2
Kathleen Shafer (David Branch)

On tonight’s episode of West Texas Talk, a conversation with artist, writer and geographer Kathleen Shafer, who wrote the book, “Marfa: The Transformation of a West Texas Town.” Shafer talks about how the town has changed since artist Donald Judd arrived in the 70s, and what the Marfa brand stands for today. Shafer wrote about the town as an outsider, but she recently transitioned from being a sometime-visitor to a full-time resident.

Tags
West Texas Talk kathleen shafermarfa
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: