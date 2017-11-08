Health Care in Rural Areas & Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment

On this episode of West Texas Talk, a discussion about rural healthcare and how to shop for health insurance during this year’s open enrollment period, which runs November 1st until December 15th. For the episode, we talked to Amy Elizondo, who works as program services vice president for the National Rural Health Association.

To learn more about how to find health insurance during open enrollment, call 1-800-318-2596 or go to healthcare.gov.

Other resources are available at the Texas Rural Health Association website and Kaiser Health News.