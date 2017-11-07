[gallery ids="32517,32031,32115,32118,32534,32199,32292,32291,32356"]

The "Voices of Blackwell” series was produced in partnership with the Blackwell School Alliance. The segregated institution was open from the late nineteenth century and closed in 1965 with the integration of schools in town. Although Hispanics were not legally segregated, Marfa practiced de-facto segregation. Anglo children attended Marfa Elementary, and Hispanic children went to the Blackwell School.

The series explores the social mores of this era through the eyes of those who lived through it.

