Ghost Town Stories in Terlingua, TX

For Halloween, that station hosted "Ghost Town Stories" at the Starlight Theater - paranormal experiences from West Texans. A big thanks to Lisa and Bill Ivey for hosting us, in addition to Jeffro Greasewood and Sharron Gavin for organizing the event.

The storytellers you’ll hear on this program are Lisa Ivey, Carlton Leatherwood, Warner Limelighter, also known as Buckner Cooke, Romaldo Pena, and Sally Martin (reading a story from Sian Farris).

Lisa Ivey is owns the Starlight with her husband, Bill Ivey, and has lived in Terlingua for several years. She was raised on the border.

Carlton Leatherwood has lived in Terlingua since 2006 and has written four books about it. His story centers around the legend of the Saratoga Road located in the Big Thicket of Southeast Texas. The road used to be a railroad line where people say they’ve seen a strange light, believed by some to be caused by a decapitated railroad worker.

Warner Limelighter, or Buckner Cooke, is a West Texas native who works at the Starlight. He briefly lived in Austin, but he's glad to be back.

Romaldo Pena was born in Alpine and grew up in Big Bend National Park. He worked in oil fields but came back to the Big Bend as soon as he could. Today, he works for Big Bend National Park.

Sally Martin is is a lover of the Big Bend. She reads a story from Sian Farris. Farris describes herself as "a Big Bend resident gypsy goddess of the desert."