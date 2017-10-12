Giant Magellan Telescope Will Examine Deep Space Like Nothing Before

Pete Szilagyi speaks to McDonald Observatory director Dr. Taft Armandroff, who is helping plan and fund a new observatory on a Chile mountaintop. To be the largest telescope on earth, Armandroff says the Giant Magellan Telescope is “a revolutionary project that’s really going to change what we know about the universe” and complement ground-breaking research in West Texas.

More information can be found at GMTO.org and McDonaldObservatory.org.