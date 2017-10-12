© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Giant Magellan Telescope Will Examine Deep Space Like Nothing Before

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 12, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT
taft-armandroff
Dr. Taft Armandroff; Courtesy of the University of Texas

Pete Szilagyi speaks to McDonald Observatory director Dr. Taft Armandroff, who is helping plan and fund a new observatory on a Chile mountaintop. To be the largest telescope on earth, Armandroff says the Giant Magellan Telescope is “a revolutionary project that’s really going to change what we know about the universe” and complement ground-breaking research in West Texas.

gmt_artistconcept
Artist rendering of the Giant Magellan Telescope; Courtesy of The University of Texas

More information can be found at GMTO.org and McDonaldObservatory.org.

Tags
West Texas Talk Taft Armandroffgiant magellan telescopeMcDonald Observatory
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: