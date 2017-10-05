Dr. Bixler-Márquez and Dr. Irma Montelongo on UTEP's New Online Chicano Studies Program

Whether you're based in Far West Texas or Melbourne, Australia, getting your degree in Chicano Studies has never been easier. On this episode of West Texas Talk, University of Texas at El Paso professors, Dr. Bixler-Márquez and Dr. Irma Montelongo, discuss the university's new online Chicano Studies program.

Dr. Bixler-Márquez is Director of Chicano Studies at University of Texas at El Paso, the first Chicano Studies program in Texas.

Dr. Irma Montelongo is a professor of Chicano Studies and serves as the Online Coordinator for University of Texas at El Paso.