© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Dr. Bixler-Márquez and Dr. Irma Montelongo on UTEP's New Online Chicano Studies Program

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 5, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT
14872096099_1bd621ca0a_z
Photo by saumotions via Flickr, CC-by-20.90

Whether you're based in Far West Texas or Melbourne, Australia, getting your degree in Chicano Studies has never been easier. On this episode of West Texas Talk, University of Texas at El Paso professors, Dr. Bixler-Márquez and Dr. Irma Montelongo, discuss the university's new online Chicano Studies program.

Dr. Bixler-Márquez is Director of Chicano Studies at University of Texas at El Paso, the first Chicano Studies program in Texas.

Dr. Irma Montelongo is a professor of Chicano Studies and serves as the Online Coordinator for University of Texas at El Paso.

Tags
West Texas Talk chicano studiesWest TexasUTEPEl Paso
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: