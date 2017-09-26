© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Jon Barela on Economic Development Along the Border Region

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 26, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT
Jon Barela at the Texas Tribune Festival.

Jon Barela is with the Borderplex Alliance, a group that works to promote the business and economic development of the southwest border region. Previously, Barela served as New Mexico's Economic Development Secretary. Today, his work with the Borderplex Alliance seeks to champion the border region -- specifically, southern New Mexico, El Paso, and Ciudad Juarez -- as a hub for economic development.

On tonight's talk, Barela discusses the business benefits of the border offers, how his group works to promote policy initiatives that benefit the region, and El Paso's recent bid to be the home for Amazon's second headquarters.

 

Latest Episodes: