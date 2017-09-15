On this edition of West Texas Talk, Guest host Tim Johnson sits down with legendary clothier, textile designer, and collector, Andrea Aranow.

Aranow has created fashion and studied textiles since the late 1960's creating pieces of clothing for a long list of well-known clients, including Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis - She has traveled and lived all around the world in such places as London, Peru, outlying districts of China, and Japan.

In this, the full, uncut interview - Andrea speaks about how she got into textiles, travelling the world, and Textile Documents, a business which sells pieces from her international collection to fashion companies as inspiration fro new designs.