Rainer Judd and Dr. Louis Harveson on Land Stewardship and "Ranch Day"

Judd Foundation’s Co-president, Rainer Judd, and director of the Borderlands Research Institute, Dr. Louis Harveson, discuss land stewardship in West Texas. Dr. Harveson will speak at the foundation's upcoming "Ranch Day" on Sunday, September 10 at Casa Perez. Casa Perez is one of three Judd Ranch homes – located south of Marfa off of Ranch Road 2810.

Rainer Judd talks about the importance of Big Bend landscape to her late father. The Foundation's mission "maintains and preserves Donald Judd’s permanently installed living and working spaces, libraries, and archives in New York and Marfa, Texas," which also extends to the artist's former ranch land. The foundation sold the sprawling acreage after Judd's passing, but retains influence over the property because of a conservation easement, which "spells out the uses that are consistent and inconsistent with the conservation values desired by the landowner."