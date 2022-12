Glen Aaron is a former attorney turned writerwho organizes the Permian Basin Writers' Workshop. His most recent work is The Curse of Sacerdozio, a judiciary tale loosely inspired by former Justice Antonin Scalia's death at Cibolo Creek.

In this episode, Aaron talks about the workshop, his writing, and colorful personal history.

The workshop will take place from September 15-17. More information can be found here.