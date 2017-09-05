© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

West Texas Parks Summer Series

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 5, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT

On tonight's episode of West Texas Talk, we revisit our summer parks series, where we stopped by the state and national parks in our area. Our first stop on our West Texas tour takes us into the Permian Basin, where we head to Monahans Sandhills State Park. After that, we'll dive into the spring-fed waters of Balmorhea State Park, then visit the nearby Davis Mountains State Park. Rounding up our summer tour is a stop to Big Bend National Park, where officials from both sides of the border are learning to deal with a decades-old problem: trespassing livestock.

West Texas Talk balmorheabig bendState ParksMonahansNational ParksDavis Mountains
