On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with Brooklyn-based band, JD Samson & MEN.

The group recently performed in Marfa as a part of the opening reception of Tierra. Sangre. Oro at Ballroom Marfa.

The band's music speaks of "issues such as wartime economies, sexual compromise, and the demand for liberties through lyrical content and an inventive, high-energy stage show," according to Samson.