State of the Station: Survey Results and Fall Happenings

We'd like to share the results of our July listener survey with you- our first ever! Listen to our West Texas Talk with General Manager Elise Pepple, Development Director Laurel Coniglio, Independent Producer Sally Beauvais, Rambling Boy Lonn Taylor, and listener Ekta Escovar.

We'll be making some programming changes starting October 1 based on your feedback, so thank you! If you didn't get a chance to participate in the survey but would like to give us feedback, email laurel@marfapublicradio.org.

Here's highlights and some data from the Marfa Public Radio Survey.

Highlights and Critical listener feedback from KRTS:

"Your programming far surpasses other public radio stations I catch as I travel!"

"The programming and variety is great. I love the blend of local with national, for example the Rambling Boy. How great is he? I love hearing what is going on from here to Marfa. You get very high quality interns and reports."

"I took part in the 'Crossing the Divide' event, and it changed how I see many people around me. Now they aren't just a name and a face but they have a story behind those eyes. I would love to see this as a regular series - I can see it bringing folks of the Big Bend closer. We all have stories to tell, whether we realize it or not."

"I love the local flavor, it's not just your normal NPR station."

"More variety in news shows...Do we have to have On Point every weekday morning?"

"Not a cool thing to say, but maybe it is time to stop airing Car Talk?"

"Fix two problems: dead air time and overlapping ads/programs."

Here's highlights and some data from the West Texas Public Radio Survey.

Highlights and Critical listener feedback from KXWT:

"I listen and live in the Permian Basin and would be great to here more local stories about the great things that are going on in Odessa and Midland. Stories about the Smithsonian affiliated Ellen Noel Art Museum or updates from the Odessa Council for Arts and Humanities. Also, it seems to have gotten better recently but signal drop and dead airwaves could be improved upon."

"Get rid of 'Music Across West Texas'."

"Great morning hosts, and local reporting. It's nice to hear local voices and issues on the radio mixed in with the national perspective."

"You have a diversity of programming that reflects West Texas while still bringing us the world."

