On this West Texas Talk, a conversation with American singer, songwriter, and musician Christopher Owens.

Owens is best known as the frontman and songwriter for the now-disbanded indie rock band Girls - He has since released three solo albums.

He stopped by the studios in Marfa during the inaugural Marfa Poetry Festival, where he was performing, to talk about his music, upbringing in a traveling religious community, and relationship with Amarillo-artist Stanley Marsh.