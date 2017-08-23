Personal Narratives from UTPB's Boom or Bust Writing Workshop

Professor Jason Lagapa discussesUT PB’s "Boom or Bust" writing workshop. The project aims “to help promote understanding of the Permian Basin’s energy and economic resources from a humanistic perspective.” This project is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and includes a speaker series, writing workshops, and book clubs.

This station is partnering with UTPB to feature essays from the writing workshop on Marfa Public Radio. In this program, you hear personal essays from Berry Simpson, Alex Rathbun, Chris Bartlett, and Sheena Stieff.

The first writing workshop for the semester takes place on on August 30, 2017.

Previous stories from the "Boom or Bust" writing workshop have been featured on West Texas Talk here:

