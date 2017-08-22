© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Western Swing Musician Bobby Flores

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 22, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
Grammy Award Winner Bobby Flores

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with Grammy Award-winning Western swing fiddle player and acclaimed Texas musician Bobby Flores.


As well as being a world class touring and session musician, Bobby runs a recording studio and school for students aiming to become professional touring musicians in San Antonio.


Bobby and his six-piece Yellow Rose band, will be performing at Marfa’s USO Building (302 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843) August 26th with all proceeds benefiting this radio station. Doors for the event open at 8pm, with the show and dance running from 9pm till midnight. 


Visit  bobbyflores.com for more information on the band and music.

