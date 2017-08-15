© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

City Councilman Peter Svarzbein on the Relationship Between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 15, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT
headshot-2
Peter Svarzbein; courtesy of Peter Svarzbein

Before Peter Svarzbein became a city council member, he created a fictional campaign for a streetcar between El Paso and Juarez, just like the one that ran between the two cities until 1973. What started as an art project grew into a grassroots effort that eventually received funding from the Texas government. In this episode, Peter discusses where the project stands now and the longstanding relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, a place that he calls a "third space."

You can learn more about the Transnational Trolley Project here.

Tags
West Texas Talk Ciudad JuárezPeter SvarzbeinTrans-National Trolley ProjectJuarezEl Paso
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: