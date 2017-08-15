City Councilman Peter Svarzbein on the Relationship Between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez

Before Peter Svarzbein became a city council member, he created a fictional campaign for a streetcar between El Paso and Juarez, just like the one that ran between the two cities until 1973. What started as an art project grew into a grassroots effort that eventually received funding from the Texas government. In this episode, Peter discusses where the project stands now and the longstanding relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, a place that he calls a "third space."

You can learn more about the Transnational Trolley Project here.