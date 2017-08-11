© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Lannan Resident Cathy Park Hong

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 11, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
cathy-park-hong
Cathy Park Wong ; via poetryfoundation.org

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with author, poet, and Lannan resident, Cathy Park Hong.

Hong’s most recent poetry collection is Engine Empire (W. W. Norton, 2013). Her debut, Translating Mo’um (Hanging Loose Press, 2002) received a Pushcart Prize. Her second collection, Dance Dance Revolution (W. W. Norton, 2007) was selected for the Barnard Women Poets Prize.

Hong’s awards and honors include a Fulbright Fellowship, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship, and a Village Voice Fellowship for Minority Reporters. She teaches at the Queens MFA program in Charlotte, North Carolina. She also serves as editor-at-large for jubilat magazine.

She is reading at the Crowley Theater in Marfa on Sunday, August 1, during the Marfa Poetry Festival

