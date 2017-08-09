Mark Bukowski on the 17th Annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is a sanctioned rodeo of the Working Ranch Cowboy Association & Foundation. Mark Bukowski, vice president of the organization, explains all proceeds from the twenty-four rodeos that take place throughout the year help working ranchers. Bukowski says, "A lot of ranch cowboys have no insurance or very little insurance. So if they get injured on the job or they have a problem with a child or their wife or what have you, we step in and we help them out financially." The organization also provides a scholarship program for children of ranch workers.

Unlike other rodeos, the sanctioned WRCA events feature ranch workers who compete in specific events like cutting and cow milking. The 17th Annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo will take place from August 11-12.