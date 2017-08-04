© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Lannan Resident Ross Gay

Published August 4, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
ross-gay-poetryfoundation-org
Ross Gay ; via Poetryfoundation.org

On this West Texas Talk, a conversation with Ross Gay, author and current Lannan writer-in-residence.

Gay is the author of three books: Against WhichBringing the Shovel Down, and Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude — winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award - Catalog was also a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in Poetry, the Ohioana Book Award, the Balcones Poetry Prize, the Hurston-Wright Legacy Award, and it was nominated for an NAACP Image Award..

He's also a founding board member of the Bloomington Community Orchard, a non-profit, free-fruit-for-all food justice and joy project, and has received fellowships from Cave Canem, the Bread Loaf Writer’s Conference, the Guggenheim Foundation, and the Radcliffe Institute.

