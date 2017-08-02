Austin Singer-songwriter Gina Chavez on Traveling the World Through Music

On this West Texas Talk, a conversation with Austin singer-songwriter Gina Chavez. In 2015, Chavez was named Austin Musician of the Year. She also founded Niñas Arriba, a scholarship fund for Salvadoran women.

As a cultural ambassador for the U.S. State Department, Chavez has traveled around the world playing music and learning about different cultures and their musical traditions. Many of Chavez' travels have served as inspiration for her music.