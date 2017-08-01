© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Trost Society's Executive Director Malissa Arras

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 1, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT

Malissa Arras, executive director of the Texas Trost Society, discusses architect Henry Trost's legacy in the American Southwest and its importance to El Paso. The organization's mission is to promote Trost's work and educate the public about the architectural patrimony of the region.

In the Big Bend, Trost designed The Hotel Paisano in Marfa, Gage Hotel in Marathon, Hotel El Capitan in Van Horn, and The Holland Hotel in Alpine.

The Trost Society will be in Marathon on Saturday, August 5 for The Gage Hotel's 90th Anniversary Celebration.

