Writer Donna Miller and James White On Well-known Austin Honky-Tonk, The Broken Spoke

[gallery ids="31141,31146,31149,31143"]

Nguyen talks to Donna Marie Miller, author of The Broken Spoke: Austin’s Legendary Honky-Tonk, and owner of the famed institution, James White.

James White opened The Broken Spoke over fifty years ago in 1964. Since then, famous country artists like Willie Nelon, Dolly Parton, Bob Wills, and Kris Kristofferson have performed at the venue. The socialization of cowboys and hippies at the establishment played part in the rise of the "progressive country" movement in the seventies. White says that The Broken Spoke has been copied in other cities around the country, but there just aren't any other honky-tonks quite like this.