On this West Texas Talk, a conversation with Paul Allen Hunton - General Manager of Texas Tech Public Media and three-time regional Emmy winner for his nonfiction film work.

Hunton is also DP of the short documentary film, There Will Be No Bad Talk or Loud Talk in This Place.

The film, which premiered at the 2017 Marfa Film Festival, follows legendary Texas figure C.B. 'Stubb' Stubblefield and artist Paul Milosevich on their travels from Lubbock to Nashville to cook BBQ for Johnny Cash.

The 8mm footage, which makes up a majority of the film, was shot by Stubb and Milosevich on a camera purchased before embarking on their journey, and hasn't been seen by the general public until now.