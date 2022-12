On this West Texas Talk, Natalie Melendez sits down for a chat with Patrick Rosal, current Lannan poet-in-residence.

Rosal is author of four books, most recently, Brooklyn Antediluvian, which was a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Award in Poetry.

The son of Ilokano immigrants from the Philippines, he is a former Fulbright Research Scholar and currently an Associate Professor of English at Rutgers University-Camden.