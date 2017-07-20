© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Murray Forman Discusses Aging in Hip-Hop

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 20, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
murray-forman-392x261
Murray Forman ; via northeastern.edu

On this West Texas Talk, Jackson sits down with Murray Forman -  Associate Professor in Media and Screen Studies at Northeastern University, who for over twenty years has engaged in research about hip-hop culture, contributing to the emerging field of hip-hop studies.

Forman has written extensively about hip hop and hip hop culture in:

His latest project Old in the Game: Age and Aging in Hip-Hopfocuses on the theorization of hip-hop in and as diaspora and issues of age and aging in culture, media, and hip-hop.

 

 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: