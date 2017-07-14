Andrew Shapter Revisits the Porvenir Massacre in Documentary and Feature-Length Film

Filmmaker Andrew Shapter is the director of a documentary and feature-length film about the Porvenir Massacre of 1918. In this conversation, Shapter discusses the importance of this history. The documentary is currently in production and will finish filming in January 2018, after shooting a gathering taking place at the Texas State Capitol for the Porvenir Massacre's 100th anniversary. The feature film will begin production in the new year.

Shapter explains that this era of Texas history is lesser known, "It was a decade of 1910 to 1920 that has sort of not been explored in cinema before."

