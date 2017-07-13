© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Chef Hugo Ortega

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 13, 2017 at 6:31 PM CDT
0368_170410_xochi
Chef Hugo Ortega at Xochi ; via Patterson & Murphy Public Relations

On this edition of West Texas Talk, we’re joined by chef Hugo Ortega, 2017 James Beard recipient of Best chef in the Southwest.

Hugo is also the executive chef & co-owner of four highly acclaimed restaurants - Backstreet Cafe, Hugo’s, Caracol, and his latest venture Xochi, all of which are located in Houston, where he currently resides with his family.

Chef Ortega is being hosted by the Gage Hotel in Marathon for a special dinner July 22nd for their Grilling at the Gagedinner series - where he will be bringing flavors of Oaxaca to the Chihuahuan desert.  

